Why Perrigo, Novadaq Technologies, and Ethan Allen Interiors Slumped Today

Wednesday was a strong day for the stock market, as the Dow finished up nearly 100 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both posted gains as well. Investors remained generally upbeat about the prospects for the U.S. economy in 2017, and a rise in crude oil prices helped lift the energy sector higher during the market session.

