Vauth-Sagel Opens Showrooms in Hong Kong and Moscow

Vauth-Sagel is one of the internationally leading companies when it comes to innovative storage systems for the kitchen and furniture industry. In order to also increase its international market share, the company is opening showrooms in key target markets.

