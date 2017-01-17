UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Ra...

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Steelcase Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,241 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period.

