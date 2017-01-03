Switch Out Of La-Z-Boy To This Superior Peer
After plunging 7.5% yesterday, has La-Z-Boy become sufficiently attractive to begin a position or add on to your stake? Man Wah Holdings, a sofa maker with substantial sales in North America and Europe, has much better metrics than La-Z-Boy. Take profit in La-Z-Boy and switch over to Man Wah, which is trading at 12.6 P/E with 4.6% dividend yield.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|David
|398
|Looking for discontinued Lane i-rest recliner S...
|4 hr
|Mark paff
|1
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Sherrie Clendenin
|125
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jan 4
|Joedobeck
|12
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ...
|Jan 3
|Losbanoslittle
|1
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Jan 3
|Losbanoslittle
|31
|Ashley Furniture Britannia Rose bookcase (Jan '10)
|Jan 2
|Angelblade131
|152
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Eric from Montreal
|302
