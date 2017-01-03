Switch Out Of La-Z-Boy To This Superi...

Switch Out Of La-Z-Boy To This Superior Peer

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Seeking Alpha

After plunging 7.5% yesterday, has La-Z-Boy become sufficiently attractive to begin a position or add on to your stake? Man Wah Holdings, a sofa maker with substantial sales in North America and Europe, has much better metrics than La-Z-Boy. Take profit in La-Z-Boy and switch over to Man Wah, which is trading at 12.6 P/E with 4.6% dividend yield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) 2 hr David 398
Looking for discontinued Lane i-rest recliner S... 4 hr Mark paff 1
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) Sat Sherrie Clendenin 125
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) Jan 4 Joedobeck 12
I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ... Jan 3 Losbanoslittle 1
Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15) Jan 3 Losbanoslittle 31
Ashley Furniture Britannia Rose bookcase (Jan '10) Jan 2 Angelblade131 152
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Dec '16 Eric from Montreal 302
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,276 • Total comments across all topics: 277,735,627

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC