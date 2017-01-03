Switch Out Of La-Z-Boy To This Superior Peer

After plunging 7.5% yesterday, has La-Z-Boy become sufficiently attractive to begin a position or add on to your stake? Man Wah Holdings, a sofa maker with substantial sales in North America and Europe, has much better metrics than La-Z-Boy. Take profit in La-Z-Boy and switch over to Man Wah, which is trading at 12.6 P/E with 4.6% dividend yield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.