Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Buys 51,654 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc.
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,151 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the period.
Furniture Discussions
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Wed
|demps212
|767
|Kids table and chair set
|Tue
|Mhlee
|1
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Mon
|bstacy10
|14
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Debra Rowan
|126
|If anyone is looking for Furniture this is the ... (Mar '16)
|Jan 9
|efoster68
|5
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Jan 9
|Brenda
|399
|Looking for discontinued Lane i-rest recliner S...
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|1
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Eric from Montreal
|302
