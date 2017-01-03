Select Comfort's new bed tracks whether you sleep badly, and then does something about it
Select Comfort's latest bed promises to adjust to your sleep patterns throughout the night, including warming the foot of your bed before you get in, changing position when it senses snoring and waking you gently in the morning. Select Comfort Corp. is capitalizing on the emergence of sleep science as an area of health research and the rise of mobile technology in developing its Sleep Number 360 smart bed .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets
|Wed
|Joedobeck
|12
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ...
|Tue
|Losbanoslittle
|1
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Losbanoslittle
|31
|Ashley Furniture Britannia Rose bookcase (Jan '10)
|Mon
|Angelblade131
|152
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|Mon
|Rperci4772gmailcom
|198
|Broyhill Fontana Nightstand (Feb '12)
|Jan 2
|Laurie
|22
|AICO Tresor French Vanilla - Discontinued (Mar '08)
|Dec 31
|LEE
|3
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Eric from Montreal
|302
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC