Select Comfort's new bed tracks whether you sleep badly, and then does something about it

Select Comfort's latest bed promises to adjust to your sleep patterns throughout the night, including warming the foot of your bed before you get in, changing position when it senses snoring and waking you gently in the morning. Select Comfort Corp. is capitalizing on the emergence of sleep science as an area of health research and the rise of mobile technology in developing its Sleep Number 360 smart bed .

