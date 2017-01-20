Select Comfort turns green as investors reasssess
Alongside the termination of its contracts with Mattress Firm, Tempur Sealy also announced strong Q4 numbers - $770M in revenue vs. $740M expected, and EBITDA of $135M-$138M vs. $130M expected.
