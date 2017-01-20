Select Comfort turns green as investo...

Select Comfort turns green as investors reasssess

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Alongside the termination of its contracts with Mattress Firm, Tempur Sealy also announced strong Q4 numbers - $770M in revenue vs. $740M expected, and EBITDA of $135M-$138M vs. $130M expected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) 22 hr skconnell 17
Kincaid Jackson Landing (Dec '14) Sun Sam 16
Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11) Sun Crystal 77
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) Sun David 409
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) Jan 28 Onlynini 127
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Jan 20 NatuzziSucsht 305
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Jan 13 efeyein 768
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,340 • Total comments across all topics: 278,403,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC