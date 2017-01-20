Select Comfort Corporation (SCSS) Rec...

Select Comfort Corporation (SCSS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Select Comfort Corporation have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

