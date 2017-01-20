Select Comfort Corporation (SCSS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts
Shares of Select Comfort Corporation have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|7 hr
|Ginny
|411
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Sun
|skconnell
|17
|Kincaid Jackson Landing (Dec '14)
|Sun
|Sam
|16
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Crystal
|77
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 28
|Onlynini
|127
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Jan 20
|NatuzziSucsht
|305
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|efeyein
|768
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC