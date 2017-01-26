School Specialty Appoints Steve Marti...

School Specialty Appoints Steve Martinez as the Company's New Senior...

School Specialty, Inc. , a leading distributor of supplies, furniture and both curriculum and supplemental learning resources to the education, healthcare and other marketplaces, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Martinez as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, effective February 1st. Mr. Martinez will oversee all of School Specialty's information management and technology infrastructure programs, focused on advancing its CRM, eCommerce, WMS, and ERP platforms.

