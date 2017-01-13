Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes ...

Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes Position in Masco Corporation

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masco Corporation during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Chicago, IL

