Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Issued By Dougherty & Co

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Dougherty & Co upped their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47.

