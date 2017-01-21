Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Issued By Dougherty & Co
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Dougherty & Co upped their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|4 hr
|Aewood
|76
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Bob
|405
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|parkcrew
|15
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Jan 20
|NatuzziSucsht
|305
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|efeyein
|768
|Kids table and chair set
|Jan 10
|Mhlee
|1
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 9
|Debra Rowan
|126
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC