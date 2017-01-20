Northstar Investment Advisors Llc Buys NYSE:VFC, ARCA:VTI, NAS:CHRW, Sells BND, T, PAA

Denver, CO, based Investment company Northstar Investment Advisors Llc buys NYSE:VFC, ARCA:VTI, NAS:CHRW, ARCA:MUB, NYSE:DIS, NYSE:LEG, NYSE:MA, ARCA:TIP, NYSE:UNP, NAS:COST, sells BND, T, PAA, ABBV, NEE during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northstar Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2016-12-31, Northstar Investment Advisors Llc owns 100 stocks with a total value of $427 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.