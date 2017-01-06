Northpointe Capital LLC Raises Stake ...

Northpointe Capital LLC Raises Stake in LSI Industries Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Daily Political

Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in LSI Industries Inc. by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,828 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) 52 min David 398
Looking for discontinued Lane i-rest recliner S... 2 hr Mark paff 1
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) Sat Sherrie Clendenin 125
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) Jan 4 Joedobeck 12
I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ... Jan 3 Losbanoslittle 1
Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15) Jan 3 Losbanoslittle 31
Ashley Furniture Britannia Rose bookcase (Jan '10) Jan 2 Angelblade131 152
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Dec '16 Eric from Montreal 302
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,752 • Total comments across all topics: 277,734,039

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC