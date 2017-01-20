New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in La-Z-Boy Inc.
New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in La-Z-Boy Inc. by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,040 shares of the company's stock after selling 74,040 shares during the period.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|15 hr
|Bob
|405
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Sat
|parkcrew
|15
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Fri
|NatuzziSucsht
|305
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Alicia
|75
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|efeyein
|768
|Kids table and chair set
|Jan 10
|Mhlee
|1
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 9
|Debra Rowan
|126
