Mattress Market Cozying Up To Consoli...

Mattress Market Cozying Up To Consolidation

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Tempur Sealy International Inc is plunging over 28 percent after it announced that it is severing ties with its biggest retailer. Tempur Sealy said in a release that following a deadlock in the negotiations between it and Mattress Firm Holding Corp , it had issued termination notices for all of its brands to Mattress Firm as of January 27. Mattress Firm Holdings had earlier notified its intention to terminate all contracts with Tempur Sealy in the United States, if the latter did not agree to considerable changes to the agreements between the companies, including economic concessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) 2 hr Ginny 411
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) Sun skconnell 17
Kincaid Jackson Landing (Dec '14) Sun Sam 16
Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11) Sun Crystal 77
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) Jan 28 Onlynini 127
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Jan 20 NatuzziSucsht 305
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Jan 13 efeyein 768
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,658 • Total comments across all topics: 278,424,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC