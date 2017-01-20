Mattress Market Cozying Up To Consolidation
Tempur Sealy International Inc is plunging over 28 percent after it announced that it is severing ties with its biggest retailer. Tempur Sealy said in a release that following a deadlock in the negotiations between it and Mattress Firm Holding Corp , it had issued termination notices for all of its brands to Mattress Firm as of January 27. Mattress Firm Holdings had earlier notified its intention to terminate all contracts with Tempur Sealy in the United States, if the latter did not agree to considerable changes to the agreements between the companies, including economic concessions.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Ginny
|411
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Sun
|skconnell
|17
|Kincaid Jackson Landing (Dec '14)
|Sun
|Sam
|16
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Crystal
|77
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 28
|Onlynini
|127
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Jan 20
|NatuzziSucsht
|305
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|efeyein
|768
