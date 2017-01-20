Mattress Market Cozying Up To Consolidation

Tempur Sealy International Inc is plunging over 28 percent after it announced that it is severing ties with its biggest retailer. Tempur Sealy said in a release that following a deadlock in the negotiations between it and Mattress Firm Holding Corp , it had issued termination notices for all of its brands to Mattress Firm as of January 27. Mattress Firm Holdings had earlier notified its intention to terminate all contracts with Tempur Sealy in the United States, if the latter did not agree to considerable changes to the agreements between the companies, including economic concessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.