Masco Corporation (MAS) Stake Reduced by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Masco Corporation by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,130 shares of the company's stock after selling 850 shares during the period.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|6 hr
|Ginny
|406
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Jan 23
|Aewood
|76
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|Anonymous
|15
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Jan 20
|NatuzziSucsht
|305
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|efeyein
|768
|Kids table and chair set
|Jan 10
|Mhlee
|1
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 9
|Debra Rowan
|126
