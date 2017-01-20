LSI Industries Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2016, and Declares Regular Cash Dividend reported second quarter FY 2017 net sales of $85,658,000, an increase of 1% over $84,687,000 in the same period of the prior fiscal year; reported second quarter FY 2017 net income of $2,006,000, or $0.08 per share, a decrease of 47% as compared to $3,782,000, or $0.15 per share, for the same period of the prior fiscal year; reported first half FY 2017 net sales of $169,817,000, a decrease of 0.5% as compared to $170,612,000 in the prior fiscal year; reported first half FY 2017 net income of $2,835,000, or $0.11 per share, a decrease of 62% as compared to net income of $7,532,000, or $0.30 per share, for the prior fiscal year; and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable February 14, 2017 to shareholders of record ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.