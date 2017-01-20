LSI Industries Inc. Reports Operating...

LSI Industries Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Second Quarter...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

LSI Industries Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2016, and Declares Regular Cash Dividend reported second quarter FY 2017 net sales of $85,658,000, an increase of 1% over $84,687,000 in the same period of the prior fiscal year; reported second quarter FY 2017 net income of $2,006,000, or $0.08 per share, a decrease of 47% as compared to $3,782,000, or $0.15 per share, for the same period of the prior fiscal year; reported first half FY 2017 net sales of $169,817,000, a decrease of 0.5% as compared to $170,612,000 in the prior fiscal year; reported first half FY 2017 net income of $2,835,000, or $0.11 per share, a decrease of 62% as compared to net income of $7,532,000, or $0.30 per share, for the prior fiscal year; and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable February 14, 2017 to shareholders of record ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11) Jan 23 Aewood 76
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) Jan 22 Bob 405
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) Jan 21 Anonymous 15
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Jan 20 NatuzziSucsht 305
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Jan 13 efeyein 768
Kids table and chair set Jan 10 Mhlee 1
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) Jan 9 Debra Rowan 126
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,404 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC