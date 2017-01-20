LSI Industries Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Second Quarter...
LSI Industries Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2016, and Declares Regular Cash Dividend reported second quarter FY 2017 net sales of $85,658,000, an increase of 1% over $84,687,000 in the same period of the prior fiscal year; reported second quarter FY 2017 net income of $2,006,000, or $0.08 per share, a decrease of 47% as compared to $3,782,000, or $0.15 per share, for the same period of the prior fiscal year; reported first half FY 2017 net sales of $169,817,000, a decrease of 0.5% as compared to $170,612,000 in the prior fiscal year; reported first half FY 2017 net income of $2,835,000, or $0.11 per share, a decrease of 62% as compared to net income of $7,532,000, or $0.30 per share, for the prior fiscal year; and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable February 14, 2017 to shareholders of record ... (more)
