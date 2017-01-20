LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Raised to ...

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock's current price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) 19 hr skconnell 17
Kincaid Jackson Landing (Dec '14) 21 hr Sam 16
Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11) 22 hr Crystal 77
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) Sun David 409
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) Sat Onlynini 127
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Jan 20 NatuzziSucsht 305
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Jan 13 efeyein 768
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,042 • Total comments across all topics: 278,397,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC