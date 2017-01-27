LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Plans $0.05 Dividend
LSI Industries Inc. announced a dividend on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 14th.
