Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Advisors LLC
BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,930 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Alicia
|75
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|efeyein
|768
|Kids table and chair set
|Jan 10
|Mhlee
|1
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jan 9
|bstacy10
|14
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 9
|Debra Rowan
|126
|If anyone is looking for Furniture this is the ... (Mar '16)
|Jan 9
|efoster68
|5
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Jan 9
|Brenda
|399
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Eric from Montreal
|302
