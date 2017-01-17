Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) S...

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,930 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period.

