KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Select Comfort Corp.
Select Comfort Corp. - Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a report released on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|15 hr
|Bob
|405
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Sat
|parkcrew
|15
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Fri
|NatuzziSucsht
|305
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Alicia
|75
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|efeyein
|768
|Kids table and chair set
|Jan 10
|Mhlee
|1
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 9
|Debra Rowan
|126
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC