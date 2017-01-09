Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Consumer Discretionary Stocks?
The consumer discretionary sector of the economy consists of businesses that sell nonessential goods and services dominated by media companies, retailers, restaurants, leisure, apparel and autos. The recent trend of improving retail sales is good for consumer discretionary stocks , but rising oil prices and interest rates could be significant headwinds.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|36 min
|Brenda
|399
|Looking for discontinued Lane i-rest recliner S...
|13 hr
|Mark paff
|1
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Sherrie Clendenin
|125
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jan 4
|Joedobeck
|12
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ...
|Jan 3
|Losbanoslittle
|1
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Jan 3
|Losbanoslittle
|31
|Ashley Furniture Britannia Rose bookcase (Jan '10)
|Jan 2
|Angelblade131
|152
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Eric from Montreal
|302
