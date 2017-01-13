HNI Corporation (HNI) Shares Bought b...

HNI Corporation (HNI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in HNI Corporation by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328,923 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 122,473 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

