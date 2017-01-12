HNI Corporation (HNI) Coverage Initia...

HNI Corporation (HNI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

The firm issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Several other research analysts have also commented on HNI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11) 8 hr Mimi 74
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Wed demps212 767
Kids table and chair set Jan 10 Mhlee 1
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) Jan 9 bstacy10 14
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) Jan 9 Debra Rowan 126
If anyone is looking for Furniture this is the ... (Mar '16) Jan 9 efoster68 5
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) Jan 9 Brenda 399
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Dec '16 Eric from Montreal 302
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,491 • Total comments across all topics: 277,863,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC