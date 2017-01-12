HNI Corporation (HNI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti
The firm issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Several other research analysts have also commented on HNI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|8 hr
|Mimi
|74
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Wed
|demps212
|767
|Kids table and chair set
|Jan 10
|Mhlee
|1
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jan 9
|bstacy10
|14
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 9
|Debra Rowan
|126
|If anyone is looking for Furniture this is the ... (Mar '16)
|Jan 9
|efoster68
|5
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Jan 9
|Brenda
|399
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Eric from Montreal
|302
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC