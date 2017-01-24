HNI Corp. (HNI) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI Corp. by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,307 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period.
