FY2017 EPS Estimates for LSI Industri...

FY2017 EPS Estimates for LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Boosted by Roth Capital

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Daily Political

Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of LSI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) 6 hr skconnell 17
Kincaid Jackson Landing (Dec '14) 8 hr Sam 16
Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11) 9 hr Crystal 77
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) 12 hr David 409
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) Sat Onlynini 127
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Jan 20 NatuzziSucsht 305
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Jan 13 efeyein 768
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,631 • Total comments across all topics: 278,381,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC