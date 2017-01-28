FY2017 EPS Estimates for LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Boosted by Roth Capital
Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of LSI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|6 hr
|skconnell
|17
|Kincaid Jackson Landing (Dec '14)
|8 hr
|Sam
|16
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|9 hr
|Crystal
|77
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|12 hr
|David
|409
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Onlynini
|127
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Jan 20
|NatuzziSucsht
|305
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|efeyein
|768
