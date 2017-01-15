FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Ethan Al...

FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Issued By Gabelli

Yesterday

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Research analysts at Gabelli decreased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued on Thursday. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the firm will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.05.

Chicago, IL

