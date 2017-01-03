Furniture straps can help protect cur...

Furniture straps can help protect curious kids

Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The viral video of a 2-year-old in Utah saving his twin brother from underneath a dresser raises the question whether people can make their homes safer for toddlers. All it takes is a split second, turning around from a curious child for something to happen, and not every time will there be a twin there to save them.

Chicago, IL

