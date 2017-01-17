Former Herman Miller worker in $1.8M scheme asks to delay sentencing for son's wedding

A former Herman Miller Inc. manager accused of stealing $1.8 million asked a judge to delay his May 1 sentencing to ensure he could attend his youngest son's June wedding. "The couple would very much like Mr. Akers to attend, and Mr. Akers would very much like to attend," defense attorney Charles "Chip" Chamberlain Jr. wrote in federal court documents.

