First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raise...

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Herman Miller, Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Herman Miller, Inc. by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) 8 hr emelia 303
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) 13 hr Sarah 400
Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11) Mon Alicia 75
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Jan 13 efeyein 768
Kids table and chair set Jan 10 Mhlee 1
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) Jan 9 bstacy10 14
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) Jan 9 Debra Rowan 126
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,037,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC