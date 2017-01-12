Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Stake Cut by Bank of Montreal Can
Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 55,472 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,093 shares during the period.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|efeyein
|768
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|18 hr
|Mimi
|74
|Kids table and chair set
|Jan 10
|Mhlee
|1
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jan 9
|bstacy10
|14
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 9
|Debra Rowan
|126
|If anyone is looking for Furniture this is the ... (Mar '16)
|Jan 9
|efoster68
|5
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Jan 9
|Brenda
|399
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Eric from Montreal
|302
