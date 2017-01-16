Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.'s FY2019 Earnings

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Research analysts at Gabelli cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued on Thursday. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55.

