Dougherty & Co Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Dougherty & Co increased their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a report issued on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63.

