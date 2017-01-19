Dougherty & Co Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Dougherty & Co increased their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a report issued on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|4 hr
|Mary
|403
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Wed
|emelia
|303
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Alicia
|75
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|efeyein
|768
|Kids table and chair set
|Jan 10
|Mhlee
|1
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jan 9
|bstacy10
|14
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 9
|Debra Rowan
|126
