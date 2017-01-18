CI Financial Corp (CIX) Director Barr...

CI Financial Corp (CIX) Director Barry Huntly Gordon Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Political

CI Financial Corp Director Barry Huntly Gordon sold 20,000 shares of CI Financial Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.64, for a total transaction of C$572,800.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) 18 hr Cathy Wright 402
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Wed emelia 303
Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11) Mon Alicia 75
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Jan 13 efeyein 768
Kids table and chair set Jan 10 Mhlee 1
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) Jan 9 bstacy10 14
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) Jan 9 Debra Rowan 126
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,063,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC