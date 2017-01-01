Capstone Asset Management Co. Has $359,000 Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated
Capstone Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Furniture Britannia Rose bookcase (Jan '10)
|11 hr
|Angelblade131
|152
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|16 hr
|Rperci4772gmailcom
|198
|Broyhill Fontana Nightstand (Feb '12)
|18 hr
|Laurie
|22
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets
|Sun
|DebCooper
|11
|AICO Tresor French Vanilla - Discontinued (Mar '08)
|Sat
|LEE
|3
|Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11)
|Dec 31
|Mannra
|119
|Kincaid Ducks Unlimited (Jan '10)
|Dec 31
|smccullo
|30
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Eric from Montreal
|302
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC