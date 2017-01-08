Cann Downgrades Herman Miller, Inc. (...

Cann Downgrades Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) to Underperform

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) 7 hr demps212 767
Kids table and chair set Tue Mhlee 1
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) Mon bstacy10 14
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) Mon Debra Rowan 126
If anyone is looking for Furniture this is the ... (Mar '16) Jan 9 efoster68 5
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) Jan 9 Brenda 399
Looking for discontinued Lane i-rest recliner S... Jan 8 Anonymous 1
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Dec '16 Eric from Montreal 302
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,569 • Total comments across all topics: 277,819,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC