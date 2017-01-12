Building furniture makers: Academy to help train, develop industry workforce
With a $12 billion economic impact on the state, the furniture industry includes hundreds of manufacturers and suppliers that employ some 60,000 people directly and indirectly. But there's also a growing need for skilled and trained workers, as the industry continues to recover from the recession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|14 hr
|Mimi
|74
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Wed
|demps212
|767
|Kids table and chair set
|Jan 10
|Mhlee
|1
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jan 9
|bstacy10
|14
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 9
|Debra Rowan
|126
|If anyone is looking for Furniture this is the ... (Mar '16)
|Jan 9
|efoster68
|5
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Jan 9
|Brenda
|399
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Eric from Montreal
|302
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC