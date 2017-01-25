BRIEF-Hooker Furniture Corporation promotes George Revington
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed atop the 20,000 mark for the first time as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives revitalized a post-election rally.
Furniture Discussions
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Jan 23
|Aewood
|76
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Jan 22
|Bob
|405
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|Anonymous
|15
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Jan 20
|NatuzziSucsht
|305
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|efeyein
|768
|Kids table and chair set
|Jan 10
|Mhlee
|1
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 9
|Debra Rowan
|126
