Berkshire Asset Management Llc Buys Leggett & Platt, Community Bank System, Amgen, Sells ...

Investment company Berkshire Asset Management Llc buys Leggett & Platt, Community Bank System, Amgen, W.P. Carey, Emerson Electric, Viacom, International Business Machines, Penns Woods Bancorp, SPDR S&P 500, Provident Financial Services, sells Vanguard S&P 500, Oracle, Synovus Financial, Novartis AG, iShares Russell 2000 during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Asset Management Llc. As of 2016-12-31, Berkshire Asset Management Llc owns 177 stocks with a total value of $774 million.

