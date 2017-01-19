Bassett Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. announced today its results of operations for its fiscal quarter ended November 26, 2016. Consolidated sales were $113.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to $115.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2015, a decrease of 1.5%.
