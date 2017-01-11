Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. Completes Sale of Lexington Home Brands
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, Lexington is leading designer, marketer and manufacturer of upscale case goods and upholstered furniture for all rooms of the home.
