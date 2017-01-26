Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $8,938,000 Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,100 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|18 min
|Ginny
|406
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Jan 23
|Aewood
|76
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|Anonymous
|15
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Jan 20
|NatuzziSucsht
|305
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|efeyein
|768
|Kids table and chair set
|Jan 10
|Mhlee
|1
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 9
|Debra Rowan
|126
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC