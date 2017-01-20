2017 Giants Award winners to be honor...

2017 Giants Award winners to be honored as leaders in Grand Rapids

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Grand Rapids Community College will honor and celebrate influential leaders in the African American community at its annual Giants Awards program scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at DeVos Place's Steelcase Ballroom, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. While the Giant Among Giants Award remains a closely-held secret until the event, the following 12 people and groups are among those being honored: Inspiration: "I have always had an interest in working with children and their families, beginning with my involvement in my church's Sunday school program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) 2 hr Ginny 411
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) Sun skconnell 17
Kincaid Jackson Landing (Dec '14) Sun Sam 16
Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11) Sun Crystal 77
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) Jan 28 Onlynini 127
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Jan 20 NatuzziSucsht 305
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Jan 13 efeyein 768
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,658 • Total comments across all topics: 278,424,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC