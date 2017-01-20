2017 Giants Award winners to be honored as leaders in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Community College will honor and celebrate influential leaders in the African American community at its annual Giants Awards program scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at DeVos Place's Steelcase Ballroom, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. While the Giant Among Giants Award remains a closely-held secret until the event, the following 12 people and groups are among those being honored: Inspiration: "I have always had an interest in working with children and their families, beginning with my involvement in my church's Sunday school program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.