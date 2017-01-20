15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
DryShips Inc. shares jumped 55.3 percent to $3.82 after the company reported the completion of its $200.0 million common stock offering. Jaguar Animal Health Inc shares jumped 48.5 percent to $0.817 after announcement of deal with Lilly subsidiary.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|18 hr
|Ginny
|411
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Sun
|skconnell
|17
|Kincaid Jackson Landing (Dec '14)
|Sun
|Sam
|16
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Jan 29
|Crystal
|77
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 28
|Onlynini
|127
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Jan 20
|NatuzziSucsht
|305
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|efeyein
|768
