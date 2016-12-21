Wood Coatings Market to Reach $19.89 billion with 6.57% CAGR Forecast to 2020
PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Wood Coatings Market has been estimated at USD XX.XX billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 19.89 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period. Wood Coatings are used primarily in the interiors and exteriors in the Furniture Industry majorly because of the finishing it provides to the furniture products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is it called a love making chair?
|Tue
|eroticchair
|1
|Just a Good Word About a True Artist - Iron Cre... (Jun '08)
|Dec 20
|Gonen Liberman
|53
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Wanda
|73
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Dec 16
|Nikkiball
|395
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Dec 10
|jrjsr-half
|109
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Dec 10
|Big o
|765
|Where to buy modern furniture online? (May '07)
|Dec 10
|lindaburns
|149
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC