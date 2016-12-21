Today's Top Gainers in the Market Mas...

Today's Top Gainers in the Market Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) from Industrial Goods

2 hrs ago

Today's top gainers include the company Masco Corporation which is in the industry General Building Materials , gaining 0.53% today. In the last week its performance is -1.94%, and -7.59% for the past quarter.

Chicago, IL

