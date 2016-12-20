Steelcase Welcomes Ideo Ceo Tim Brown to Board of Directors
Tim Brown, CEO and president of the global design consultancy IDEO , will join the Steelcase Inc. Board of Directors, effective today. Brown's experience as an industrial designer, business leader, philanthropist and author will bring additional experience and perspective to the board.
