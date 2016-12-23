Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Expected to Post...

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Expected to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steelcase in a research note issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

