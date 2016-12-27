Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Herman Mill...

Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Herman Miller Inc. Cut by Analyst

Tuesday Dec 27

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Herman Miller in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45.

