Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) - Top Stock from Industrial Goods Sector
The company has reported a price of $31.99 today, marking a change of -0.12%. Masco Corporation has a current return on equity of -388.20% while its debt to equity stands at *TBA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Leicester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is it called a love making chair?
|Dec 20
|eroticchair
|1
|Just a Good Word About a True Artist - Iron Cre... (Jun '08)
|Dec 20
|Gonen Liberman
|53
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Wanda
|73
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Dec 16
|Nikkiball
|395
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Dec 10
|jrjsr-half
|109
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Dec 10
|Big o
|765
|Where to buy modern furniture online? (May '07)
|Dec 10
|lindaburns
|149
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Dec 2
|Eric from Montreal
|302
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC